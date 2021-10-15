Hamilton Center Inc. has announced a new mobile primary care clinic.
Grace Clinic Health Professional, a federally qualified health center (FQHC) look-alike supported by the federal government and Hamilton Center in Terre Haute, will be expanding the clinic’s services to outlying and underserved areas.
The medically equipped vehicle will reduce obstacles many people experience with lack of transportation to access medical care. This mobile clinic will provide health screenings, primary medical care and preventative care to children and adults, according to a news release from Hamilton Center.
Future expansion plans include COVID-19 testing and vaccination at some of Hamilton Center’s 24 hour service sites, vaccine-related outreach and education, services to racial and ethnic minorities and homeless families, and other vulnerable, underserved, and underinsured/uninsured populations. The mobile clinic launch is slated for later this month.
Funded by the American Rescue Plan, a federal grant designed to help Americans recover from economic and health effects brought about by the COVID-19 pandemic, Grace Clinic’s new mobile services will accommodate a larger footprint and ease the struggles of many for whom a trip to see their provider is challenging, Hamilton Center said.
“Improving access to care for those who find it difficult to get to a medical clinic is a driving force of this new program,” said Melvin L Burks, CEO of Hamilton Center Inc. “We are working to improve the overall health of our consumers and community,” he stated.
For an appointment at Grace Clinic Health Professional, call 812-231-8377.
The project is supported by the Health Resources and Services Administration of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services as part of an award totaling $499,584 with 0% percentage financed with non-governmental sources.
