Hamilton Center Inc. recently announced it is establishing a minimum hourly pay of $17.75 per hour.
In 2021, Hamilton Center announced a 2021 announced $15 minimum pay rate.
“We are in a very competitive environment,” said Hamilton Center CEO Melvin L. Burks. “Not only are we facing clinical staff shortages, but we are dealing with an increase in demand for mental health and substance abuse treatment. ... We want to ensure that access to treatment is available to anyone that needs it.”
Additionally, current staff will receive a 3.5% base pay increase if they meet threshold on their performance evaluation.
Hamilton Center also offers extensive benefits packages.
Hamilton Center is a regional healthcare system in central and west central Indiana serving 11 counties in Indiana. For additional information and job opportunities, go to www.hamiltoncenter.org/employment.
