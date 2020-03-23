Hamilton Center Inc. on Monday announced it will remain open to serve consumers during the effort to suppress the spread of the coronavirus, COVID-19.
However, most appointments will be provided using alternative ways, including telephone communication and video conferencing. The psychiatric needs of patients will continue to be addressed and services will be delivered, the organization said in a news release.
“Hamilton Center will continue to provide services to those clients struggling with mental health and substance use disorders,” CEO Melvin L. Burks said. “However, we must remain flexible to adapt to this evolving emergency situation and work to keep people safe and healthy.”
At this time, Hamilton Center facilities will remain open for emergency services. In addition, Hamilton Center has implemented some additional policies to assist in health and safety. Those include:
• Staff, consumers and visitors are screened at all locations
• No visitors permitted on the Inpatient Unit or residential facilities
• Residents of group homes will be asked to stay at home
• Group therapy will be replaced with individual therapy, as needed
• Enhanced cleaning and sanitizing of all facilities
• Staff will practice social distancing, as defined by the CDC
• Early Head start services will be closed at this time
• Admission to Residential facilities will be limited to internal referrals
• Consumer education will be distributed by various methods
• Clubhouse/Infinity House will be closed at this time
Hamilton Center said it will continue to follow guidance from the Indiana Division of Mental Health and Addiction, the Indiana State Department of Health and the CDC to ensure the health and safety of its patients and staff. Call 800-742-0787 for an appointment. Hamilton Center will distribute additional information as plans evolve.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.