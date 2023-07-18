Hamilton Center has purchased a building near First Street that formerly housed the FBI field office in Terre Haute.
The purchase took place July 7, according to Margie Anshutz, Hamilton Center chief development officer.
"A firm plan has not been developed at this point but we plan to use the facility to further enhance our addiction programming," Anshutz said in an email.
The Stevens Center for Addiction Recovery, located adjacent to the former FBI property, houses Hamilton Center's Vigo County addiction program and WIN Recovery, a state certified opioid treatment program.
"The vision of our CEO, Melvin L. Burks, is to develop a campus/complex focused on addiction treatment," Anshutz said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.