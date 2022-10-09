Hamilton Center will host the annual Hamilton Awards at 5:30 p.m. Oct. 25 at Sycamore Banquet Center at Indiana State University.
The keynote speaker will be Terry Stigdon, director of the Indiana Department of Child Services.
Katherine Hamilton fought for the inclusion, acceptance, and support of those struggling with mental illness in the early 1960’s. She emphasized the importance of community in her life’s work.
In this spirit, Hamilton Center awards were created to recognize individuals and organizations who have significantly contributed to the cause of mental health and addiction while furthering the mission of Hamilton Center in the community.
Hamilton Center invites community members, groups, and organizations to celebrate the nominees and recipients of the 2022 Hamilton Awards.
For information about the event or to register go to www.hamiltonawards.eventbrite.com or call 812- 231-3713.
Due to COVID-19, Hamilton Center will require all attendees to wear a mask when entering the dinner venue and practice social distancing throughout the event.
Tables will be appropriately spaced and there will be fewer people at each table.
