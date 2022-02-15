Hallador acquires Merom Generating Station

Hallador Energy is acquiring Hoosier Energy’s one-gigawatt Merom Generating Station in Sullivan County, the companies announced Tuesday.
Hallador will acquire the Merom station via a new subsidiary, Hallador Power Company LLC, in return for “assuming certain decommissioning costs and environmental responsibilities,” the companies said in a joint news release.
The transaction, which includes a 3.5-year power purchase agreement, is to close in mid-July 2022 if required governmental and financial approvals are gained.
The companies said Hoosier will buy 100% of the plant’s energy and capacity through May 2023, reducing purchases to 22% of energy output and 32% of its capacity beginning in June 2023 and through 2025.
The companies’ existing renewable power purchase agreement — which includes 150 megawatts of solar generation and 50 megawatts of battery storage will be retained, with its start date delayed until Merom’s eventual retirement.
“As the future owner and operator of Merom, Hallador secures demand for up to half of its coal production for years to come,” Hallador Energy CEO Brent Bilsland said in the company’s statement.
“With current and anticipated market power and fuel prices, we’re confident this investment will provide value to our shareholders. In addition, the parties will be keeping their existing solar/battery storage power purchase agreement in place providing a path for Merom’s transition to renewable energy when the coal plant is eventually retired.
“This transaction is an example of how Hallador intends to help the market transition from coal to renewable energy by providing base load capacity in the near term utilizing existing coal-fired power generation while transitioning to renewables in the longer term. It’s a great transaction for all involved parties.”
In January 2020, Hoosier Energy announced a long range resource plan that included the expected retirement of Merom in May 2023.
At the time, Hoosier said it would sell the plant under if the right deal came along.
The companies said Hoosier Energy found a unique partner in Hallador, which is able to operate the plant at a much lower cost given its ownership and control of fuel supply.
“This is an ideal outcome for Hoosier Energy and its member distribution cooperatives, continuing our commitment to provide reliable, affordable and sustainable power,” Hoosier President and CEO Donna Walker said in the news release.
“It’s a positive development for current Merom employees and Sullivan County as well, preserving more than 100 jobs and a major economic driver for the area.
Several milestones must still be achieved prior to completing the transaction, and we will remain diligent as this process continues to progress.”
Hoosier will retain approximately 5,760 acres of land, which has potential for economic redevelopment. Hoosier said other benefits include elimination of millions of dollars in costs for plant decommissioning and long-term grounds maintenance.
The new power purchase agreement provides additional capacity to Hoosier, another important element of the deal, the company added.
Hallador will host an investor relations call Feb. 17.
