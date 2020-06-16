Hagan receives Rotary service award

Marylee Hagan, who recently retired after 25 years as executive director at the Vigo County Historical Society and Museum, recently received the Paul Harris Community Service Award from the Rotary Club of Terre Haute.
The award is presented annually and named for Paul Harris, founder of Rotary International.
Hagan, who led a $3 million fund-raising project to move the museum to an expanded, new facility on Wabash Avenue, was honored for a long career of preserving and promoting the history of Vigo County. Through her efforts, the artifacts housed in the museum’s original building increased to exceed the space available in the historic Sage-Nagel-Robinson House on South Sixth Street.
After several years of planning, the museum’s board of directors launched the multi-million dollar fund-raising campaign to move the museum to the former Ehrmann Building near Ninth and Wabash Avenue. Last November, the fund-raising effort which made it possible to remodel the Ehrmann Building, was culminated when the museum reopened its doors in the larger, 34,000 square foot, three-story facility.
“History is everyone’s story, yours and mine. We all have stories to tell,” Hagan said. “And there are so many stories to tell about Vigo County and Terre Haute, and this will be the place we can tell those stories and share them with everybody who comes, not only the people who live here, but visitors that come to the museum as well,” Hagan said.
Jim Tanoos, Rotary awards committee chair, said many people are just aware of what Hagan has done within our community, but not as many know of all she’s accomplished to describe the rich history of the community to national audiences.
“With Marylee’s leadership, the community has a new gem downtown. The effort to create a new museum space took many years, and endless hours of effort by volunteers,” Tanoos said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.