”Helping a family in need move into a home is the primary mission of Habitat for Humanity. Yet, because of the unique way in which Habitat operates, the organization accomplishes much more. It brings together people of different backgrounds and stations in life to create an environment in which everyone is equal.”
— Former President Jimmy Carter
Ever since the Carter Center’s statement on Saturday that former President Jimmy Carter would spend his remaining days at home under hospice care, tributes and appreciations have abounded.
Most focused on how Carter, now 98, spent his days after his Presidency rather than the Presidency itself. And what Carter’s days after his one term in the White House are most famously known for concern his work for Habitat for Humanity.
On Monday, Habitat for Humanity issued an Email with the subject “Praying for President Jimmy Carter.” It read in part, “At Habitat for Humanity, our hearts are especially heavy as we pray for a dear friend and passionate supporter. … For nearly 40 years, President and Mrs. Carter have been known by many as Habitat’s most famous volunteers as they helped build homes alongside families around the world.”
On Tuesday, volunteers for Wabash Valley Habitat for Humanity joined Board President Chuck Norman to help refurbish a house and reflect on Carter’s legacy.
“I don’t think Habitat would be here today if it wasn’t for him,” said volunteer Phil Briggs. “Because he really put it on the map when he went to job sites. He was the inspiration that kept it going.”
“If it wasn’t for him, Habitat wouldn’t have gotten started and get a big foothold as it did,” volunteer Dan Klug added.
“You’d see Jimmy Carter with a tool belt on; you’d see him with a hammer,” said Norman. “You saw him measuring and sawing, hands-on. That was the real work, it wasn’t a verbal thing, it wasn’t a pretend thing, it wasn’t a photo op — it was the real person, the real belief. He put his beliefs into practice.”
Volunteer Bill Crichfield wondered what the Secret Service attachment protecting the former President was up to while he was performing his good works.
“If they were guarding him, were they helping him with the houses?” Crichfield asked with a laugh. “I’d be surprised if he didn’t ask them.”
In 1976, Carter served as the first elected President after Richard Nixon’s ignominious resignation two years earlier.
His presidency was a single term in an era marked by gasoline crisis, high inflation and the taking of American hostages in Iran.
“The times make the person or harm the person,” Norman observed. “Maybe he was the victim of the times, but gee whiz, when he left office, his dedication was for the country, for his fellow man and women, that was obvious.”
In addition to advancing the cause of Habitat for Humanity, he also won a Nobel Peace Prize in 2002 for his work advocating peace negotiations, human rights and social welfare.
Norman recalled a time years ago when Carter was invited to visit Terre Haute for Human Rights Day.
“One day, the phone rang and it was Jimmy Carter,” he said. “I was shocked, because I recognized his voice right off, that Southern accent. I could picture his smiling face.”
Carter told Norman “he couldn’t come, that his health was not up to it, but he liked what we were doing and hoped we’d keep the work going. It was just a nice call. To hear his voice and his genuine support for what was going on was terrific.”
Carter’s post-Presidency was distinguished by other actions, including his work for Amnesty International. He was the author of more than 30 books, including a book of poetry titled “Always a Reckoning” and a novel about the Revolutionary War, “The Hornet’s Nest.”
Such works could arguably be considered the inspiration for future Presidents to embrace the arts after their tenures, from Bill Clinton’s collaborations with James Patterson on bestselling thrillers, George W. Bush’s prolific output of critically admired paintings and Barack Obama’s producing acclaimed documentaries for Netflix.
Recalling “Always a Reckoning,” Carter told this reporter in a 2003 interview, “I approached with some temerity a couple of distinguished poets [Miller Williams and James Whitehead] at the University of Arkansas who took me under their wing, and I received the equivalent of a postgraduate course in poetry.”
But for many, Habitat will endure as his proudest legacy.
“He’s an inspiring person — his work was what inspired people,” Norman said. “He pushed for the international part of Habitat, which helps America’s reputation in the world.”
