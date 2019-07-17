Habitat's ReStore marks 15 years

Whether it was sorting through door knobs to match a key or looking through household items and furniture, the Habitat for Humanity ReStore on Wabash Avenue kept its shoppers busy Wednesday.
With a 15 percent discount offered, the local nonprofit organization celebrated its 15-year anniversary with a day-long sale as it continues its efforts to provide safe and affordable housing to low-income people.
“Fifteen years has just flown by and we’re excited for 15 more years in the community,” Habitat’s Nicole Beyer said as she signed people up for gift card giveaways.
Wabash Valley Habitat’s ReStore first opened on July 17, 2004, in a former city fire station on the corner of 19th Street.
With a belief in giving new life to used items, the ReStore has accepted donations of items such as doors, windows, cabinets, toilets, furniture, paint and housewares that have been reclaimed and can still be used in home improvement and renovation projects.
On Wednesday, a pickup truck with a load of window shutters was well-received by staff who new the wooden items would quickly sell.
Proceeds from ReStore sales supports the construction of Habitat houses in Terre Haute.
Habitat just completed its 70th house in the community and will begin its 71st in September. The new house in the 1500 block of South 13 ½ Street is sponsored by Indiana State University, which has sponsored two other Habitat homes.
It takes four to six months to build a house. Occupants pay a zero-interest mortgage to earn ownership.
Volunteers are essential to helping with house construction, as well as in the neighborhood revitalization program that helps homeowners with needed repairs such as roofing, siding, porch repairs and handrails.
Four neighborhood revitalization projects have been completed, and more are planned.
“We have the community support of the people who not only donate to the store but also volunteer here. All of it helps us further our mission of building houses for low-income families here in Terre Haute,” Beyer said.
Habitat for Humanity has been in the community for 30 years, adding the ReStore to give people a place to donate their gently used items while becoming an income stream for Habitat.
On Wednesday, shopper Tammy Hinkle and her 6-year-old granddaughter Maci Gillie enjoyed popcorn and cotton candy while they took a break from shopping.
“I really like Habitat,” Hinkle said. “I’ve bought a couch and love seat and a dresser here.”
Beyer said the ReStore offers a pickup service for people who want to donate large items such as dressers or couches, but do not have a way to transport those items.
Pickup can be scheduled by calling ReStore at 812-232-9200.
For more information about Wabash Valley Habituat for Humanity, go online to www.wvh4h.org
Lisa Trigg can be reached at 812-231-4254 or at lisa.trigg@tribstar.com. Follow her on Twitter at TribStarLisa.
