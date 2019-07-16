The Habitat for Humanity ReStore at 19th and Wabash in Terre Haute will celebrate its 15th year in business from 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Wednesday.
There will be music, snacks and an exclusive do-it-yourself project available for purchase, as well as card giveaways throughout the day.
The Wabash Valley Habitat for Humanity ReStore opened its doors on July 17, 2004.
To celebrate, it is offering a 15 percent discount. The store also has bundled everything needed for a DIY project for $15. The bundle will feature items you can typically find at ReStore and will "show you a creative way to transform an everyday object into something beautiful," according to a Habitat news release.
The bundle will feature a cabinet door, paint brush, two mason jars of paint (gray and white, or black chalkboard paint and gray) sanding paper, binder clip, and mounting tape. The cabinet doors will be painted and can be transformed into a menu board or unique picture frame. There will be a limited quantity. The project can be done with staff at ReStore or taken home to be completed.
The store also will be doing a $25 gift card giveaways at the top of every hour. Everyone who stops in also will receive one raffle ticket to enter. For every $15 spent, customers will receive an additional ticket. Drawings will be on the hour from 11 a.m. through 3 p.m. with a last-chance drawing for a $50 card at 4 p.m. Winners need not be present.
All donations and purchases made at the store help to fund the building of Habitat homes in Terre Haute.
For more information, visit the Wabash Valley Habitat ReStore Facebook page.
