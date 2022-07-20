Habitat, Republic team up for happy ending

Currently, we’re at the bad-news portion of this story. Wabash Valley Habitats for Humanity had bequeathed a home in North Terre Haute to a couple several years ago.
There was no mortgage, but they would have to pay a modest monthly increment of its property value. Many months ago, they began reneging on payments. The couple broke up; the husband stayed, allowing others into the edifice with few regards for hygiene.
Eventually, everyone abandoned the property, leaving a disaster area in its wake. Cigarette butts littered the floor. A filthy mattress beneath an overturned sofa cluttered a bedroom. Rocks and gravel were scattered throughout the living room. Bottles, cans and other garbage sprawled throughout the house.
Nonetheless, Habitat for Humanity’s Executive Director Jim Edwards sees a happy ending in sight.
On Tuesday, volunteers from Republic Services brought a dumpster to the residence and spent the afternoon after their work shifts emptying its debris. Edwards hopes to turn the domicile over to another family by December.
“What a great Christmas present that would be,” he said.
Edwards flea-bombed the residence the day before. Fortunately, the air conditioning still works, providing some respite in the 90-degree heat. Above the front door, a message is painted reading, with a trace of sad irony, “Love makes a house a home.”
When Edwards initially saw the shambles the house had been left in, “I wasn’t surprised personally,” he said. “There are people who take care of their properties and there are people who don’t. I wasn’t surprised, and if I was, I’m in the wrong business.
“It’s depressing, but again, you have to go on with it,” he continued. “We can take them to court, but in reality these people have no money.”
Republic has been providing a free dumpster service for Habitat’s ReStore, and stepped up when Ben Pearson, Republic’s general manager for western Indiana and Abigail Floyd, territory executive, saw the house’s condition.
“Thank God for Republic — they have made an impact,” Edwards said. “They have been phenomenal.”
The company’s charitable foundation has partnered with Habitat for Humanity across the country, and “I have made it an item of focus to expand our support of the local chapter here in Terre Haute,” Pearson said.
Habitat “is an organization that supports the redevelopment of the community as well as making affordable housing accessible to deserving families. [This home] is a perfect example. Once we learned of the opportunity, it took less than a day for our team to respond with volunteers willing to come and support the clean-out to help expedite the process of remodeling the home for another family.”
Rob Lavoine, Republic’s operations supervisor, orchestrated Tuesday’s cleanup. Like Edwards, he was not surprised at the house’s condition.
“In this industry, you see a lot of unfortunate situations like this, but it does feel good [to help with the clean-up],” he said.
In addition to Habitat, Republic of Western Indiana lends support to the 4-H, Wounded Warriors, the Indiana Sheriffs’ Youth Ranch, Hamilton Center, the Terre Haute Children’s Museum, Freedom Waters Foundation, the local Fraternal Order of Police, Catholic Charities, Backpack Blessings, Hoosier Hills Food Bank and Pantry 279.
“Our team of more than 170 local employees are committed to serve, not just to insure the trash and recycling gets collected but that we are good stewards within the community,” Pearson said.
Habitat for Humanity seeks to serve those who make 30-60% of the median Terre Haute income.
Those who qualify for homes are required to perform 200 hours of sweat equity, including taking classes in financial literacy, home ownership and how to perform minor repairs. In some cases, they assist in building their house, which creates pride in home ownership. Others work at the ReStore, but they must do something to give back in lieu of making a down payment on their home.
Terre Haute, like many places, suffers from a housing shortage; Habitat’s goal is to build enough houses to help alleviate that problem.
Edwards wants those who assist Habitat be proud of their contributions.
“We want to be good stewards of our donor dollars,” he said. “If someone wants to donate to Wabash Valley Habitat for Humanity, they need to know that we take their donation very very responsibly.”
David Kronke can be reached at 812-231-4232 or at david.kronke@tribstar.com.
