When Al and Pat Kamhi heard that Wabash Valley Habitat for Humanity was going to build a house dedicated to the memory of the organization’s board president Chuck Norman’s late wife Barbara, Al wanted to help his friend of 55 years on the project by donating $25,000.
Initially, Norman turned him down.
“I said, ‘No, it’s covered — goodbye,’” Norman recalled. “We have cryptic conversations that aren’t rude, it’s just how we talk to each other. It’s our style.”
Kamhi remembers that Norman subsequently called him up and said, “We want to build a Terry house instead.” That would be Kamhi’s son Terry, who recently died at the age of 45 after suffering a debilitating stroke.
Norman said, “I called him back and said, ‘Tell you what — I’m gonna put 25 [grand] into a house for Terry and you put your 25 in [Barbara’s] and we’ll find the rest. He started crying, because it just hit him that that was exactly the right thing, that we would all do it.
“And here we are, two houses,” Norman said, looking at two houses being built side by side on 3rd Avenue.
Mayor Duke Bennett attended the April ground-breaking for the two houses. On Saturday, Norman, the Kamhi’s and friends and family raised walls for what is informally called the Terry house, which sits beside the one being built in honor of Barbara.
Kamhi, who traveled from Las Vegas to participate in the wall raising, believes it’s the perfect way to pay tribute to a loved one.
“Anybody who has any concern for community, this is the optimum outlet for it,” he said. He and Pat will assist in building the house. Owners of the dwellings have yet to be selected, but there’s a list of prospective homeowners.
Before the wall-raising, reverend Doddie Stone of the First Unitarian Universalist Congregation of Terre Haute read a prayer that included the line “May daylight illuminate your heart.” The sheet of paper containing the prayer was given to Joe Hoopingarner of Joe Hoop Construction, who will ensure it gets implanted within a wall of the house.
Once two walls were raised, Hoopingarner secured them with a nail gun and then offered it to anyone who wanted to further secure the walls.
Terry’s aunt and uncle, Monica and Randy Evans, traveled from New Harmony for the event.
“This is a nice tribute,” Monica said. “He was just hitting his stride. To lose him at such a young age — this is something that will live on.”
Randy added, “Terry made an impact on a lot of people before he passed. He helped everybody.”
Kamhi recalled Terry’s struggles with addiction, which he overcame in 2014.
“He decided he wanted to live in 2014,” he said. “As parents, we struggled. He made bad decisions. As parents, it hurts. But at some point, you have to let them get to that low point because they will not accept help until they’re at the lowest point.”
As soon as Terry asked for help, he was surrounded by friends and family offering support. After cleaning up, Terry approached his two daughters, now 20 and 27, with whom he had become estranged.
“He rekindled those relationships and he was thrilled to be a father,” Kamhi said.
He recalled that a sober Terry dedicated the rest of his life to giving back.
“Every Saturday for five years while he was physically able, Terry would pack 150 lunches, healthy lunches,” Kamhi said. “In Orlando, where we lived at the time, it was illegal to feed the homeless because the city felt it would make them congregate and hurt tourism.
“Despite that, Terry would leave about 8 o’clock in the morning and feed people and not get home until 9 at night. He’d sit with them. He felt that giving them lunch wasn’t enough — he wanted to sit and chat about whatever they wanted to talk about because he felt they had been stripped of their dignity and he was going to reinstall that dignity.”
