Guys Who Give Vigo County recently voted to support Veteran Point, Inc. in their project, Veterans Village at Maple Avenue. The nonprofit organization received a grant of $6,000 to help build transitional housing for homeless veterans.
Veterans Point, Inc., exists to provide those in need, those disadvantaged, those who struggle, those who may be unseen and unheard.
Six transitional homes will be built with the help of the grant.
“Veterans Village is a vital step in getting homeless veterans a place to transition to permanent housing. Public support, local governance support and funding are all needed,” said Mark Clinkenbeard, Vigo County commissioner and Guys Who Give member. “We are just now beginning to understand that the effects of serving in the military can be significant and long-lasting, which is why Veterans Village is designed to address the unique needs and challenges that our local veterans may face.”
Guys Who Give Vigo County is a sponsored program of the Wabash Valley Community Foundation. Registration for 2023 is still open. Interested members can sign up by visiting wvcf.org/giving-circles-membership-form or by calling 812-232-2234 to request a membership form. Interested individuals may pay the annual fee online at wvcf.org or by mailing a check to the Community Foundation at 200 S. Eighth St.
A giving circle, such as Guys Who Give, provides members with opportunities to understand the power of philanthropy as a vehicle for social change and to engage in thoughtful and systematic grant-making. This group offers social, educational and engagement opportunities and helps to provide a more thorough understanding of philanthropy and community needs.
