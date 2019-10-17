'Guys Who Give' Split donation of $6,100 between two local nonprofits

The third quarter meeting of 2019 for Guys Who Give ended with a split donation of $6,100 to St. Benedict’s Soup Kitchen and the Wabash Valley Health Center. Guys Who Give on Thursday presented $3,050 each to the soup kitchen and the health center.
These donations will help fund and support the funding of some carts and storage shelves for the soup kitchen at St. Benedict’s and will support an expansion and renovation at the Wabash Valley Health Center.
“We are grateful to the Guys Who Give for their generous donation towards our expansion and renovation project,” Wabash Valley Health Center CEO Charlie Welker said in a news release.
These donations represent the third of four grants to be awarded by Guys Who Give in 2019. Guys Who Give is a local philanthropic men’s group coordinated by the Wabash Valley Community Foundation that is designed to provide financial support for local charitable causes while creating a sense of community. Each member contributes a $100 donation at quarterly meetings where members select a nonprofit organization to collectively support after hearing three presentations at each meeting.
For more information, call the Wabash Valley Community Foundation at 812-232-2234 or visit www.wvcf.com.
