Guys Who Give donate $6,100 to Sleep in Heavenly Peace

Guys Who Give on Monday donated $6,100 to Sleep in Heavenly Peace, a group that provides beds to children who need them. The donation will help fund 45 new beds.
Sleep in Heavenly Peace in Terre Haute “is doing great things for the youth of this community and a donation this size will go a long way for them. It’s exciting to know that dozens of children right here in the Wabash Valley will soon have a bed to call their own,” Guys Who Give member Bryan Horsman said.
Sleep in Heavenly Peace is a group of volunteers who build, deliver and assemble quality beds to those in need of a more safe, comfortable place to rest. Its mission, it says, is “No kid sleeps on the floor in our town.”
This is the second of four grants to be awarded by Guys Who Give in 2019. Guys Who Give is a local philanthropic men’s group coordinated by the Wabash Valley Community Foundation that is designed to provide financial support for local charitable causes while creating a sense of community.
Each member of Guys who Gives contributes a $100 donation at quarterly meetings. Each quarter, members select a nonprofit organization.
For more information, call the Wabash Valley Community Foundation at (812) 232-2234 or visit www.wvcf.com.
