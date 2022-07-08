Guys Who Give Vigo County has awarded a $6,200 grant to Wabash Valley Crew.
In June of 2016, the Wabash Valley Crew was formed to encourage Vigo County youth to participate in rowing. Membership has since expanded to include youth from surrounding counties, as well as students from Indiana State University, Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology and Saint Mary-of-the-Woods College. Recently, the organization has been in collaboration with the YMCA and Vigo County School Corp. to offer additional programs to benefit residents of all ages.
“We are extremely grateful for this most generous gift from the Guys Who Give,” Wabash Valley Crew President Jim Owen said. “These funds will be invested in a much-needed boathouse to be constructed in Fairbanks Park.”
The Fairbanks Park boathouse will allow expansion to accessing the sport of rowing across all ages and abilities. Also, it will contribute to bringing in major regional, and potentially national, events to the community. The Wabash Valley Crew aspires to expand to other water sports in the future.
The Wabash Valley Community Foundation issued a $150,000 challenge grant to the Wabash Valley Crew in support of a permanent boathouse facility. From now until Dec. 31, 2023, Wabash Valley Crew must raise $1 from the general public to receive $1 from the Community Foundation, up to $150,000. This donation from Guys Who Give will be matched and turn into a $12,400 donation. To learn more about this challenge grant, or to donate, visit https://wvcf.org/funds/wabash-valley-crew/
A Giving Circle, such as Guys Who Give Vigo, provides members with opportunities to understand the power of philanthropy as a vehicle for social change and to engage in thoughtful and systematic grant making. Giving Circles are unique in that each operate based on the input, consent and will of its members. For more information, visit the Community Foundation’s website at wvcf.org/giving-circles or call the Community Foundation at 812-232-2234.
