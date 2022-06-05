Guys Who Give award $5,750 to St. Joseph University Parish

Guys Who Give Vigo County has donated $5,750 to St. Joseph University Parish.
The funds will be used toward the Samaritan Ministry Utility Assistance Program. This program works in partnership with the Salvation Army and Council on Domestic Abuse. Applications are processed to assist those in need of one-time assistance who earn between 150-200% of the poverty level.
Guys Who Give Vigo County is one of five Giving Circle programs facilitated by the Wabash Valley Community Foundation. These groups provide financial support to local nonprofit agencies and organizations. The yearly tax-deductible cost of membership is $500.
A Giving Circle, such as Guys Who Give, provides members with opportunities to understand the power of philanthropy as a vehicle for social change and to engage in thoughtful and systematic grant making. This group offers social, educational and engagement opportunities, and helps to provide a more thorough understanding of philanthropy and community needs.
The Community Foundation welcomes all interested parties to join as a guest at a Guys Who Give Vigo County quarterly meeting. The next meeting will be at 5 p.m. June 22 Sycamore Country Club. For more information, visit the Guys Who Give website at wvcf.org/giving-circles or call the foundation at 812-232-2234.
