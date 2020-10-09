Guys Who Give award $5,200 to CODA

Guys Who Give-Vigo County has presented $5,200 the Council on Domestic Abuse Inc.
CODA works to eliminate domestic abuse and sexual assault through societal change and the empowerment of abused individuals and their minor children. Its goals are to provide a safe environment for men, women, and their minor children who are victims of domestic violence or sexual assault, and to help survivors build stable and independent lives through case management and programs focused on self-sufficiency.
"This contribution couldn't have come at a better time,” Emily Murray, executive director of CODA, said in a news release. “One of our two air conditioning units went out in the shelter, which was a big expense we weren't expecting. With this contribution, half will go toward paying off our new air conditioning unit, while the other half will go toward paying for much needed donor software to help us become more self-sustaining and less reliant on grant funding."
"We are so incredibly grateful for the generosity of Guys Who Give and our community at large,” she said.
Guys Who Give Vigo County is a sponsored program of the Wabash Valley Community Foundation. It is is one of five Giving Circles sponsored by the Wabash Valley Community Foundation and its affiliates, Clay County Community Foundation and Sullivan County Community Foundation. Members nominate the nonprofits, present on their behalf and vote which nonprofit to support each quarter. The yearly tax-deductible cost of membership is $525.
For more information, please visit the Guys Who Give website at wvcf.org/giving-circles or call the Community Foundation at 812-232-2234.
