Guns, education among concerns at Crackerbarrel

Guns and education were the top concerns of attendees at the final Crackerbarrel session for this legislative season, conducted Saturday morning at the Vigo County Public Library.
Panelists included Sen. Jon Ford, R-Terre Haute; Rep. Tonya Pfaff, D-Terre Haute; Rep. Bob Heaton, R-Terre Haute; and Rep. Bruce Borders, R-Jasonville. Rep. Alan Morrison, R-Brazil, was invited but did not attend. Rondrell Moore moderated.
Heaton touted the passage of a bill that reduced the state income tax to 2.9% over seven years, another that would increase the number of nurses in a state suffering a dire shortage of them and a couple of other bills addressing public safety.
Ford noted those measures received broad bipartisan support, adding, “We do work together across the aisle.”
Heaton called the bill lowering the state income tax the session’s accomplishment that was most beneficial to Hoosiers. “It’s important to give money back to taxpayers,” he said. Pfaff agreed.
Other bills were more contentious. Pfaff noted, “It was a short session, but packed with controversy.”
A bill removing the requirement to have a permit to carry a handgun in public passed despite opposition from the state police superintendent and other law enforcement organizations.
“If you’re not a felon, why do you have to pay to carry?” asked Heaton, adding that in a survey amongst his constituents, 70% were in favor of the bill.
“Allowing people to carry allows them to protect themselves,” he said.
Borders recalled when a felon showed up at his home with a weapon when he was in Jasper; his wife and family were in the house.
“He showed up to kill me,” Borders said, adding that he alerted law enforcement and they arrested the man. “The fact is, the police can’t always arrive in time. Why should a law-abiding citizen need to get a license?”
“We should probably listen and do everything we can to help our police,” Pfaff countered. “I think there should be safeguards around this.”
The bill remains on Gov.Eric Holcomb’s desk. He has not indicated if he will sign it into law or veto it. If he does not sign it within seven days of its passage by the legislature it will become law without his signature.
“We’ll see what happens with the governor, whether he signs it or not,” Ford said.
House Bill 1134 would have imposed certain restrictions on the way that teachers teach certain subjects and reportedly discouraged some teachers from remaining in their profession. A big topic at the previous Crackerbarrel, it did not pass during the session.
Other other educational issues did stir controversy, though.
House Bill 1041, barring transgender girls from participating in school sports, passed. Heaton, a co-author of the bill, said it “provides a level playing field for women’s sports” and that the NCAA had been consulted, but he said he didn’t know if gender or psychology experts had spoken on the implications of the measure.
House Bill 1072 concerning the funding of charter schools passed in the House but stalled in the Senate. A charter school is a school that receives government funding but operates independently of the established state school system in which it is located.
Some in attendance wondered why tax dollars should fund schools with different teaching methods than public schools.
Borders noted that some charter schools are created in rural areas in danger of losing a public school. “The community doesn’t want to lose its sense of identity,” he said.
Pfaff expanded the issue. “Indiana keeps talking about its work force, and it’s tied to education,” she said. “You want a smart work force, you tie it together with education, but the focus has been diverted away.”
Campaign finance was also addressed. Asked if they would vow to turn down and corporate donations to their campaigns, Ford, Pfaff and Heaton couldn’t make that promise. Pfaff instead offered, “There should be rules on how much we can spend.”
Ford added, “Unfortunately, that’s the game we have to play.”
Borders quipped, “Corporations made a vow not to contribute to my campaign.”
In their closing comments, both Pfaff and Heaton implored voters to turn out for the May 3 primary election.
David Kronke can be reached at 812-231-4232 or at david.kronke@tribstar.com.
