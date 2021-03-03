An investigation continues into gunfire reported prior to 6 a.m. today outside Planet Fitness on the city's south side.
Vigo County Sheriff John Plasse said deputies reponded to the report of shots fired and spoke to a man who said a woman he knew approached him, pointed a firearm and shot in his direction. The man was not struck by a bullet, and no damage was visible.
The woman fled the scene, Plasse said.
Anyone with information about the incident can call the sheriff's office at 812-462-3226.
