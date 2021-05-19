A jury today found Ashley Alan Richey guilty in the 2018 stabbing death of Bradley Lawson at their residence in southern Vigo County.
The jury in Vigo Superior Court 6 deliberated less than an hour this afternoon before returning the guilty verdicts to voluntary manslaughter, a Level 2 felony, and aggravated battery, a Level 3 felony.
A Level 2 felony carries a sentencing range of 10 to 30 years in prison. A Level 3 felony has a sentencing range of three to 16 years in prison.
Judge Michael Lewis set Richey's sentencing for Friday, June 25.
Richey took the stand as the only defense witness Wednesday morning. He testified Lawson attacked him inside the house where they lived on July 12, 2018. Richey said he grabbed a nearby kitchen knife to defend himself and scraped Lawson on the back so he would stop fighting.
Richey said Lawson was also cut on the arm and the collarbone area, but he denied stabbing Lawson in the chest. An autopsy revealed a stab wound to the heart was the fatal blow.
Instead, Richey testified that he looked out a window of the house after Lawson stopped fighting and saw Lawson get into another fight with a friend. Richey said he saw Wayne Langman punching Lawson in the chest area but could not tell if he was holding a knife.
After that confrontation with Langman, Richey said, Lawson was on the ground, where he died.
Langman had testified Tuesday, saying he stopped by the house on Indiana 159 in Blackhawk to visit with Lawson, who was working on his car and preparing to go see his girlfriend.
Langman said he was walking to his car to leave when Lawson ran in the house to grab something before going to see his girlfriend. Langman said he heard a large noise and then saw Lawson come out of the house holding his chest.
Langman said Lawson was bleeding heavily and became unresponsive, so Langman performed CPR.
Deputy prosecutor Dan McGlone recalled investigator Clayton White to the witness stand to rebut statements by Richey.
The jury also saw and listened to the recorded interview Richey gave to White just hours after being arrested in connection with Lawson's death.
Richey testified Wednesday that Lawson had struck him as many as 30 times in the head, but during the recorded interview Richey did not complain of injuries.
Richey also testified he had reported his injuries to jail staff, but they did not keep records of his injuries.
In closing arguments, McGlone said Richey killed Lawson in “sudden heat,” which is an element required to prove voluntary homicide.
Another resident of the home and the landlord's son testified Richey was angry at Lawson for refusing to allow Richey to keep a stray dog that came to the house. The jury also heard that Richey admitted to stabbing Lawson.
Defense attorney Matthew Daley argued Richey was justified in self-defense for inflicting four stab wounds on Lawson, but did not inflict the fatal blow to the heart.
Following the verdict, Judge Lewis ordered a pre-sentence report and remanded Richey to the jail to await sentencing.
