A former North Vigo High School student has pleaded guilty to an intimidation charge stemming from a 2018 social media post of himself with a gun and the message “good luck on your finals” on social media.
Tyler Keith, 20, received a one year suspended sentence in Vigo Superior Court 6 after he pleaded guilty to a Class A misdemeanor. He was placed on informal probation.
Keith was also ordered to perform 100 hours of community service.
According to a probable cause affidavit filed in February 2018, Keith shared the photo with about 150 students via Snapchat. A majority of the students attended North Vigo, where final examinations began that week.
The school principal contacted police after obtaining a copy of the picture. At the time, Keith told investigators the photo was a joke and he apologized for his actions.
