In an effort to gauge public sentiment on Vigo County's jail project, a citizen's group has taken to social media. And the response, so far, has surprised even them.
Citizens for Better Government in Vigo County has long been a proponent of building a cost-effective jail on the government campus between Ohio and Cherry streets versus the current plan to build off site.
Vigo County commissioners are considering building the new jail at 500 West Honey Creek Drive near the rear of a former golf course property.
But with the property being in Terre Haute city limits, the city council will need to rezone the parcel. That vote is expected to happen at the council's Aug. 8 meeting.
The county is working on a jail designed for 501 beds with 140,000 square feet. The project will set back taxpayers an estimated $60 million in construction cost, requiring an annual debt service of more than $5.62 million.
Members of the better government group say that plan is largely wasteful and unnecessary, but have been cast off as the vocal minority for the better part of two years, they say.
Tired of being cast aside, the group has taken to its Facebook page and given the people of Vigo County a limited opportunity to show how they feel via a poll.
The poll reads, "Do you support a less expensive jail at the courthouse?" Posted late Sunday evening, the poll has garnered about 1,300 responses, more than 90 percent of which say they support the courthouse location.
"We've been dismissed and told that we're just a few people that don't speak for the public at large," said Andre Kummerow, a member of Citizens for Better Government. "Well, we decided to put out this poll to show that's not the case."
Charlie Williams, another member of Citizens for Better Government, seconded Kummerow's sentiment, saying they hope to show overwhelming support for what he believes would be a cheaper option.
"We certainly think other options exist, as opposed to what some in county government would say," Williams said. "For example, the sheriff from Saginaw, Michigan came in a few weeks back and showed us their process, in a county twice our size, that will have basically the same bed count as the currently planned jail, for roughly half the cost.
To go along with the Facebook poll, Williams said members of the group are going door-to-door with a physical petition.
Kummerow said the group hopes the Facebook poll and petition will be enough to show the city council that the public doesn't support rezoning the West Honey Creek Drive property ahead of its August meeting.
"The city council can't determine where the jail will be, but the city council does have the ability to not rezone the property the commissioners are asking for," Kummerow said.
Reporter Alex Modesitt can be reached at 812-231-4232 or at alex.modesitt@tribstar.com. Follow him on Twitter @TribStarAlex.
