Group seeks re-entry home on north side

A nonprofit group seeks to rezone a property near 12 Points on Terre Haute’s north side for an all-male re-entry program.

C.H.A.N.G.E. Inc., a nonprofit based in Bainbridge created in January 2020, is planning a re-entry home at 2517 N. 13th St. The non-profit focuses on alternative sentencing and individualized programming, said Sashi Kumaran, president of the nonprofit and director of the proposed re-entry house.

Kumaran worked for the Indiana Department of Corrections for 26 years, retiring in June 2020 from the Putnamville Correctional Facility as a case manager.

The re-entry home is slated for eight to 12 males released from the Vigo County Jail and working directly with Vigo County courts, Kumaran said.

Kumaran would live at the home, and two other employees would alternate shifts.

The home would be donated for the C.H.A.N.G.E. program and Kumaran said he would cover initial costs to get the re-entry home going, while seeking grants for future funding.

Kale Walker, who works in human resources at Indiana State University, developed the 90-day alternative sentencing program to offer life skills, counseling and job placement.

“I created a program that I believe will offset recidivism,” Walker said. “It has worked in the Vigo County School Corp. It has worked at Indiana State University,” he told the City Council at Thursday's meeting.

Councilwoman Tammy Boland questioned what the fees are and what it would cost to be in the program.

Jeff Lewellyn, Terre Haute attorney for C.H.A.N.G.E., said the program will be in compliance with courts and the prosecutor’s office with any fees or fines imposed by the courts being the responsibility of the resident.

Walker said the program is aimed at “changing lives. We plan on having them employed in the first 30 days,” Walker said. “So, with them being employed, that means they will have a paycheck of some sort. I will also work to outline policies and procedures.

The program, Walker said, is based upon making residents responsible “so at some point, they are to pay 10 percent of whatever their paycheck is,” Walker told the Council.

Rob Roberts, chief deputy prosecutor, told the Council that C.H.A.N.G.E. “is a new type of program but not a unique program. I see this as a re-entry program,” he said, advocating support for the home. It would serve individuals with no greater than a Level 6 felony, which is the lowest level of felony in Indiana. Level 6 carries a penalty range of a term between six months and 2 1/2 years.

Property value concerns

One 12 Points developer voiced opposition.

Jennifer Mullen-Perry, with her twin sister, Jessica, last year formed in Mullen Properties LLC to renovate homes in the 12 Points area.

“I am coming from an investment standpoint. Me and my sister purchased the historical home right next to this property at 2521 N. 13 St.,” Mullen-Perry told the Council. The house was built in 1890 and has ornate architecture, she said.

“The plan is to restore the home, as well as a carriage house,” she said.

Mullen-Perry said she is concerned about property value. “I know this is needed but this puts me in a pickle as an investor. I talked to a couple Realtors and (they) said if this goes through, I should sell this property. The only resolution I can think of is to sell my property to another house for re-entry,” she said.

“I think this project is missing some fine details. I think there is a plan to hope and not a plan to do right now,” Mullen-Perry told the council. “I think it is missing a budget, how will we fee people and how will we pay utilities.”

On property value, Lewellyn pointed to an article from Daniel Lauber, a planner and attorney in River Forest, Illinois, who wrote about more than 50 scientific studies on the impact of group homes or halfway house on property value, neighborhood turnover and safety.

Lewellyn quoted Lauber saying, “Every study has concluded that group homes, not clustered on the same block, have no effect on property values even the houses next store nor on the marketability of the nearby houses, neighborhood safety, neighborhood character, parking, traffic, public utilities nor municipal services.”

“There is no guarantee whoever buys that home, even if not a re-entry home, how that private individual will care for that home, improve that home or maintain that home,” Lewellyn said. “There is no guarantee if we don’t do this and leave it to private individuals, it will be better for (Mullen Properties). I would argue that the odds are better that a business, an entity, whose feet are held to the fire by the prosecutor’s office and the courthouse” would be more accountable.

Councilwoman Tammy Auler said she would like to see a more structured guideline that outlines rules as well as user fees and costs, who will pay and how utilities will be paid as well as funding to feed people.

Councilwoman Tammy Boland said the model of this home will be used for future such organizations and should be studied by the Council.

“I applaud your efforts and I really appreciate the fact you have spoken to the prosecutor’s office and got the buy in of folks. ... We will give you time to bring back information that we need because we all see this as something that can be positive for our community,” Boland said. “Whatever standard we set right now will be the model that will be accepted in the community. If it is not successful, it will be the example that people will bring back to us when somebody else wants to start one of these houses.”

Councilman Neil Garrison said more re-entry programs are needed, but he suggested the council not vote on the proposal until next month.

“While it is a great program, we are going into a neighborhood that is a residential area, and these folks need to know what changes are coming,” Garrison said.

The council concurred, with the rezoning slated for a vote next month.

