The Terre Haute Disability Awareness Work Group is seeking nominations for its disability awareness awards.
The awards recognize individuals with disabilities and/or persons, organizations and businesses from the community that have had a positive impact on the lives of those with disabling conditions.
The recognition awards program will be conducted at 10 a.m. March 2 in the Vigo County Public Library main branch basement meeting room, 1 Library Square, Terre Haute.
Submissions should include the nomination form and, on a separate sheet of paper in 500 words or less, a description of why the nominee should receive the award, along with a picture of the nominee.
All nominees will be recognized in the event program and a picture will accompany a summary of their contributions.
Submissions must be received no later than Feb. 13. Completed form and documents can be emailed to Jeanette Bouchie at jbouchie@vigo.lib.in.us or mail to Jeanette Bouchie, 1 Library Square, Terre Haute, Indiana 47807.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.