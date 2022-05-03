May is Mental Health Awareness month, and Mental Health America of West Central Indiana is encouraging people to "light up green" to show support.
Green is the color used for awareness in mental health.
Green light bulbs will be available at the Mental Health America of West Central Indiana office at 1460 Spruce St. for households to pick up to display on porches.
The light bulbs were provided by Sycamore Ace Hardware in the Meadows Shopping Center.
"We will have the green light bulbs all month long here at the office" for residents, said Leah Myers, the local agency's director of education.
"When they take a picture of their porch with the green light bulb, they can post the picture to social media with #goinggreenformhawci to show their support," she said.
On Monday, Mayor Duke A. Bennett read a proclamation for Mental Health Month at the MHAWCI office.
In addition, the Vigo County Courthouse, located at 33 S. 3rd St., will change the lights to green to support Mental Health Month.
Mental Health Month was started in May 1949 by Mental Health America, which was known at the time as the National Association for Mental Health.
The purpose of Mental Health Month is to raise awareness, educate the public about mental health conditions and reduce the stigma that surrounds these conditions.
One in five Americans will experience a mental health condition in a given year, and 50% of Americans will experience a mental health condition in their lifetime.
It is important that those experiencing early symptoms of a mental health condition know what to look for, and that Americans are educated about how a mental health condition might feel, according to an agency news release.
For those who think they may be experiencing symptoms of a mental health condition, Mental Health America offers free, anonymous, clinically validated screenings at www.mhascreening.org.
