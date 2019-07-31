A conservancy group is working to better the Otter Creek Watershed and shared a plan to do so at a public meeting in North Terre Haute on Wednesday.
Oubache Land Conservancy began studying the watershed in 2015 and have used an Indiana Department of Environmental Management section 319 grant to gather data on issues facing the beloved creek.
With the grant nearing its end, the group, led by watershed coordinator and environmentalist Sara Peel, are putting together short- and long-term plans to better the watershed and educate landowners on best practices for reducing their impact on the creek and its tributaries.
The nearly 80,000-acre watershed area originates in western Clay County and gathers water from portions of Parke and Vigo counties before flowing into the Wabash River north of Terre Haute.
Peel says its important for those living in the watershed to understand how improving conservancy efforts impacts more than just water quality.
"What we do on the land, such as constructing new buildings, fertilizing lawns, or growing crops, affects the water and the ecosystem that lives in it," Peel said in her exhaustive study of the watershed.
"A healthy watershed is vital for a healthy river, and a healthy river can enhance the community and helps maintain a healthy local economy. Watershed planning is especially important in that it will help communities and individuals determine how best to preserve water functions, prevent water quality impairment, and produce long-term economic, environmental, and political health."
Peel said elevated levels of E. coli, septic and agricultural runoff and illegal dumping are endangering the safety of the waterway.
Using the IDEM grant to identify those issues and conferring with landowners and area conservationists, Peel said she hopes to help secure a second grant that allows volunteers to lead education and on-the-ground clean up efforts.
"A second grant would allow us to go to [landowners] and show them how the insulation of cover crops, or rain barrels and rain gardens can help conserve the watershed," Peel said.
She said if a second grant were secured, two critical areas of focus, Sulfur Creek and Gundy Ditch, would be where a majority of their effort would begin.
"We think starting in those two areas, we can have the greatest impact on improving the watershed for the least amount of money," Peel said.
Reporter Alex Modesitt can be reached at 812-231-4232 or at alex.modesitt@tribstar.com. Follow him on Twitter @TribStarAlex.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.