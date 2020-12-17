Thrive West Central on Thursday launched an online economic endurance survey for a six county region to gather data to formulate a plan for recovery and resiliency from the COVID-19 pandemic.

The survey — thrivewestcentral.com/economic/survey — is open to all businesses in Clay, Parke, Putnam, Sullivan, Vermillion and Vigo Counties.

The survey, which will continue until early February, is part of a $400,000 grant from the U.S. Economic Development Administration to Thrive West Central, formerly known as West Central Indiana Economic Development District.

Get breaking news delivered to you! Sign up for our newsletters to get the latest, breaking news.

“We have some guesses as to what industries are struggling and guesses as to why certain industries are struggling, but we don’t have hard data to back that up necessarily,” Alex Brown, economic recovery and resiliency coordinator for Thrive, said after an announcement of the survey and plan held via Zoom.

“For this initial survey, that is the goal, to get some hard quantifiable numbers on what business and industries are struggling and the specific reasons that they are struggling,” he said. The survey may show “things we didn’t think about, but what businesses are pointing to say this is the reason why they are having a hard time or why business is just booming right now,” he said.

During the announcement, Kristen Craig, president of the Terre Haute Chamber of Commerce, said Resilient is a regional recovery and resiliency plan “to help our communities thrive,” she said.

“It will allow our region to respond to the coronavirus pandemic by formulating and enacting strategies to help local business sectors recover from the effects of the pandemic while supporting the needs of West Central Indiana’s workforce,” she said.

“This project has quickly become an opportunity to present the most cohesive, collaborative regional plan to date,” Craig said, adding the plan will serve as a regional guide for the Chamber’s West Central 2025, the Wabash River Regional Development Authority and for Thrive West Central.

Jim Niece, president of the Parke County Board of Commissioners and a board member of Thrive, “said before COVID-19 we already knew the importance of regionalism and how it can make our local communities even more competitive at the state level. But since COVID-19, looking back at the last seven months, regionalism is even more important now as we look for strategies to lead the recovery and to remain resilient as we move forward.

“For small counties like Parke County, for so many years we have just been isolated and have been into ourselves into our challenges and our rewards actually too,” Niece said, “but for us to be able to connect with other communities and work with them to see what has been successful for them, why challenges they have had, and to come to solutions that can help us with some of our issues is really a rewarding experience.”

The plan will take 18 months and while inoculations may stem the COVID-19 pandemic over that time, the plan is also to address future incidents.

“That is why isn’t just a recovery plan but a resiliency plan as well,” Brown said. “Our focus very much is what is happening with COVID right and how can we move forward from that, but also if and when something like this happens again, whether a pandemic or another crisis, how can our communities be better prepared. So recovery and resiliency are part of the plan.”

The plan is slated to be completed and published between April and June of 2022.

Reporter Howard Greninger can be reached 812-231-4204 or howard.greninger@tribstar.com. Follow on Twitter@TribStarHoward.