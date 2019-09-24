An Indiana State University task force is recommending that the university go completely tobacco- and smoke-free, to include a prohibition of vaping.
The Tobacco Free Task Force provided its report this past spring to President Deborah Curtis, who is now asking the Faculty Senate, Staff Council, and Student Government Association for their feedback; they have a Nov. 1 deadline.
ISU is primarily tobacco free but does have some outdoor designated smoking areas and it also allows people to smoke in private vehicles. ISU’s current policy took effect in 2009.
When the current policy was written, “vaping didn’t exist. So there is no official policy [related to vaping],” said Mark Alesia, director of university communication. “People are vaping when they’re outside.”
The ISU board of trustees would have to approve any change in policy.
Once campus governing groups report back to the president, the university’s leadership team would then make a recommendation, Alesia said. “It’s too soon to know when it might go to the trustees.”
Curtis appointed the tobacco-free task force.
Alesia emphasized “this is a long way from over ... The report is an incremental step in a larger process.”
According to the report, the task force met four times in fall 2018 and created seven subcommittees.
”Some members were very passionate about not changing anything with the policy because they are a smoker or knew of others that would be impacted by any changes.Others were very passionate about expanding the policy and becoming Tobacco Free, and most felt they and their constituents would not be impacted either way with any policy changes,” the report states.
In a fall 2018 survey, the Student Government Association surveyed students and 80% identified as not using tobacco products. The survey found that 55% support a “complete ban on tobacco products on the campus of ISU.” The remaining 45% were split between undecided and opposed.
A review of the current ISU policy found that it does not mention vaping or e-cigarettes and allows for smoking “in designated smoking areas on campus.”
Tobacco setting off fire alarms accounted for two fire alarms in three years. Fire alarms caused by vaping increased from 13 in 2016, to 31 in 2017, but down to 16 in 2018. Marijuana accounted for two fire alarms in 2016, seven in 2017, and nine in 2018.
The task force recommendation would prohibit use of electronic smoking devices, hookah, smoking and tobacco products on university-owned, operated, or leased property, including in vehicles.
Use of “legal” electronic smoking devices, hookah, smoking, and/or tobacco products would be permitted in the enclosed cabin of privately-owned vehicles, as proposed in the report.
The only other exception for use on university property would be limited to “specific university-sponsored research in a controlled laboratory setting.”
Under the report proposal, violations “may be reported to the ISU Police Department. ISU Police will forward alleged policy violations made by employees to the Office of Human Resources for potential disciplinary action as it relates to Policy 562.1 and students to the dean of students for disciplinary action as it relates to the Code of Student Conduct.”
Sue Loughlin can be reached at 812-231-4235 or at sue.loughlin@tribstar.com Follow Sue on Twitter @TribStarSue.
