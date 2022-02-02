Groundhog Day speaker says it's all about the talent

Indiana needs to market itself across the nation to tell the benefits of the Hoosier state and encourage people to visit, said Elaine Bedel, secretary and CEO of the Indiana Destination Development Corp.
Bedel was part of a speaker panel Wednesday for the 25th Annual Groundhog Day Economic Forecast. The event was held via Zoom through the Terre Haute Chamber of Commerce.
Bedel quoted Maura Gast, past chair of the Board of Destination Marketing Association International, as inspiration of the need for quality of life improvements and job creation.
"If you build a place where people want to visit, you have built a place where people want to live. If you build a place where people want to live, then you have built a place where people want to work. If you build a place where people want to work, then you have built a place where employers want to locate," Bedel said.
"So it all starts with a visit. (It) all starts with telling our story and sharing information about Indiana."
Wabash Valley businesses, Bedel said, can help retain students at Indiana State University, Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology, St. Mary-of-the-Woods College and Ivy Tech Community College through internships.
Indiana ranks in the top five states for attracting net, in-bound students, Bedel said.
Internships are a way to retain workers, Bedel said, as 80 percent of students who intern are offered a position in the company that provided the internship and 70 percent of those people accept the job offer.
"Every business in Terre Haute, and in the whole region, should be looking at what kind of internship (they) can offer that will expose students to the work they have," in their company, she said. Internships should also be valuable, she said.
"It takes a little time, but I think that will pay off. Talent is the competition. Talent is the (economic) war we are fighting. That is a way that a business can help themselves ... we want to make sure we are working with the universities and career groups in the universities to help them out. We are just starting that and need to develop more programs," she said.
The quasi-government entity has some campaigns underway, which can be found at VisitIndiana.com. The site allows a person to download mobile applications such as:
• Indiana State Nature Passport, which shows 80 state properties. "Every time to you to a state park, a state inn or a state forest, you check in and win prizes after so many check-ins. That has been hugely effective. We have close to 20,000 people signed up and using that passport on a regular basis," Bedel said.
• Indiana State Culinary Passport which shows various "food trails" in the state, "whether the tenderloin lovers trail, the wine trail, the distillery trail, the ice cream trail, and again every time you check in you win prizes."
• Also the Hoosier By Choice campaign, which are "videos of people who moved to Indiana from somewhere else and have discovered Indiana and love it and never want to leave," Bedel said. One video includes ISU President Deborah Curtis at HoosiersByChoice.com.
In a local business update, Roberto Bohrer, operations manager for Steel Dynamics's Heartland Division in Vigo County, said the company in the third week of this month will break ground on its $231 million expansion, which will add 84 new jobs.
The expansion includes a 480,000-square-foot building that will add 300,000 tons of shipping capacity annually. The new facility will include one new galvalume line and one new painting line. (Galvalume is a coating consisting of zinc, aluminum and silicon.) The expanded plant expects to ship its first steel coil in April 2023.
Reporter Howard Greninger can be reached 812-231-4204 or howard.greninger@tribstar.com. Follow on Twitter@TribStarHoward.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.