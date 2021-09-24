Valley Professionals Community Health Center will host a small groundbreaking ceremony Tuesday, Sept. 28 to begin construction of its West Terre Haute Clinic.

The event is at 2 p.m. at 601 National Ave.

The nearly 5,000 square foot building will feature seven exam rooms, two behavioral health treatment rooms, a laboratory and pharmacy.

Services offered will include primary care, behavioral health, patient support services and a drive-thru pharmacy.

Valley Professionals is a federally qualified health center dedicated to providing comprehensive primary healthcare and related services for all individuals and families. Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace and commercial insurance, sliding fee scale and self-pay are accepted. The health center has clinics located in Montgomery, Parke, Vermillion and Vigo counties.

For more information, go online to www.valleyprohealth.org.

 

