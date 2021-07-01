Groundbreaking kicks off construction of Griffin Bike Park restroom facility

Despite rainfall, officials and friends of Griffin Bike Park on Thursday grabbed ceremonial shovels to kick off the construction of a $150,000 project that will bring a new concrete, disability-accessible restroom to the park’s front access area.
Nat Lopes, owner and lead park designer for Hilride Progression Development Group LLC, designed the bike park, which in 2017 received the National Park Design of the Year award from the National Recreation and Parks Association.
“The park opened in 2016 and we made a push at that time to have the restroom… but it just didn’t come together, unfortunately,” Lopes said. “So for me to come back six years later and actually see it come together, it is extremely satisfying,” Lopes said. “The first time I am able to use it will be a momentous occasion,” he said with a chuckle.
The $150,000 project is not just for a new restroom, but for electrical distribution for the rest of the starting site. It will allow the hook-up of a $50,000 outdoor timing scoreboard screen, that was donated to the park, Lopes said.
“We will also now be able to live stream events,” Lopes said.
Additionally, it will extend water throughout the starting site.
“This is really a key part of becoming a true world class destination. The park already attracts people from around the nation and is well respected but this is one of those key amenities that we needed to get in place, so it has been a long time coming,” Lopes said. “It would not have been possible without the Next Level Trails grant and the shepherds of Griffin Bike Park doing a tremendous fundraising push to make it happen.”
Isaac Levy, with F&L Masonry of Terre Haute, said the initial work is to lay a foundation for the restroom, that will have six toilets — three for men and three for women. Once the foundation is set, along with all connecting plumbing, he will build “four eight-foot tall walls, with 850 concrete blocks. After that we will wrap the entire outside in brick. It will look immaculate,” Levy said.
Wood rafters will be used to frame up the roof, with a metal topping.
Adam Grossman, superintendent of the Vigo County Parks and Recreation Department, said the project “will bring a lot of infrastructure of water and electrical… and daily operations will be so much easier now with this and the new restroom facility,” he said.
“The two man things you need to attract big events are restroom facilities and parking,” Grossman said. “We are still working on the parking and some more infrastructure. In larger events, we will still bring in some Porta Potties. This facility has really been an effort between many different groups to make this happen.”
Gene Griffin, chairman of Shepherds of Griffin Bike Park, a nonprofit organization that is working to increase infrastructure at the park, said in the past month the 300-acre bike park has attracted people from Nova Scotia, California, Utah, New Jersey, Wisconsin, Missouri, Michigan, Florida, Maryland, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Louisiana, Kentucky, Illinois and Ohio.
“We have had some many families come from all over the United States. When you come from Wisconsin, six hours driving, families want to have a restroom. The guys are okay with the woods thing, but the children and our women are not,” Griffin said, adding the park has had to rely on portable toilets.
Griffin said a septic field will be used for the new restroom. In addition to the restroom, a $554,241 Next Level state grant is targeted at 14.5 miles of surface trail. The bike park has 30 events planned for this year, each which will attract 150 to 300 riders, Griffin said.
On July 10, an opening ceremony will be staged for a new “AWOL” trail.
Jeff Lenosky, an American world-class professional freeride and trials mountain bicycle rider, designed the 1.5 mile expert rated trail. It includes Lenosky’s signature of wood curved walls, where a rider goes up into the curved wall and whips back down to the ground.
“He has been working with us for four weekends and he will fly in to cut the ribbon on that,” Griffin said.
