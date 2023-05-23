Officials put shovels to dirt Wednesday in a groundbreaking for a new $53 million Clear Creek Welcome Center on that pays tribute to the Indianapolis Motor Speedway and the state’s auto racing history.
“This particular building is a $53 million investment in the greater Terre Haute economic development region of our state,” said Mike Smith, commissioner of the Indiana Department of Transportation.
“This is not the kind of rest area that you will see across the country. These are super-max facilities,” Smith said.
Amenities include a unique building that pays a tribute to the Indianapolis Motor Speedway and Indiana racing tradition; interactive racing exhibits inside the facility, including an Indianapolis 500 race car complete with the sound of a roaring engine; a children’s play area; an adult recreation area; a walking path; and a dog park.
The welcome center is for eastbound traffic off of Interstate 70 at the Indiana/Illinois state border.
Smith said new welcome centers across the state “are about public safety, allowing motorists to stop, allowing commercial drivers to have the kind of facilities so that we can keep they and other drivers on our roadways safe, which is one of our top priorities,” he said.
A state improvement plan includes more “full-on truck parking areas,” particularly on the interior of the state in the doughnut counties around Indianapolis, Smith said.
“We will more than double our fleet of truck parking spaces in the state over a course of the next 10 years,” Smith said.
Mark Miles, president and CEO of Penske Entertainment Inc., said the new Welcome Center will tell the story of the Indianapolis Motor Speedway and the Indianapolis 500, its history, tradition, and innovation.
Penske has owned the venerable racing facility since 2019, acquiring it from the Hulman family.
“There is so much to say about the fit [of the new Welcome Center], but for us in a way it goes back to the Hulman family,” Miles said. “The track was acquired by Tony Hulman in 1945. He and his family were Terre Haute-based,” Miles said.
“It is doubly important that this opportunity be right here, right on the border [between Illinois and Indiana]. We are excited that, in two years or so, to come back and cut a ribbon,” Miles said.
Hanning Construction of Terre Haute is the general contractor for the welcome center.
“We are excited that a local contractor from Terre Haute got the work and close to $45 million of that work will stay right here in Terre Haute and will be expended in our community,” said Vigo County Commissioner Chris Switzer.
“As the entrance from the west into Indiana, this is an important spot for travelers, up to 30,000 to 40,000 people a day, to enter into Indiana, so we are excited to have this in our back yard,” Switzer said.
“To see all the digital screens that will be in there to highlight not only Indianapolis, but right here in Terre Haute and Vigo County is important for our residents,” Switzer said.
Additionally, Switzer said the project will tap into the West Terre Haute water and sewer system.
“The West Terre Haute water and sewer will reap the rewards of a water line that is getting extended out here, which the state paid $15 million to run out here. It will back up the utilities into West Terre Haute,” Switzer said.
“The state funded the upgrade, so that cost has been paid for,” he said.
