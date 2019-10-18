Grinding with gratitude: Mill owner says Covered Bridge Festival a blessing for Bridgeton

A row of children knelt atop a wooden bench, lifting themselves just high enough above the adjacent rail to study the growling Bridgeton mill and the chicken scratch it was dumping into the nearby hopper.
The children peppered mill owner Mike Roe with questions.
How do you put the corn in that? How does it break the corn? Why do you keep turning the wheel over there? How heavy are the stones? How did you learn do this? Why did you learn to do this?
Roe answered each question as they came, time and again, as thousands visited Bridgeton and its mill Thursday during the annual Parke County Covered Bridge Festival.
But at its core, organizers said, those questions and the sharing of history and its lessons are at the heart of the festival, more so than the food or knickknacks and menagerie displayed in the seemingly endless rows of pop-up tents, anyway.
And with tens of thousands visiting the area during the festival's 10-day run, there's no better time for them to brag on what they've got.
Behind only the county's numerous covered bridges, Bridgeton Mill stands as one of the most iconic landmarks remaining from the area's pre-industrial past.
Built in 1871, after two previous iterations dating back to 1823 had each burned, the mill still operates a French Buhr millstone that grinds wheat into flour and corn into meal, as Roe was showing children and passersby Thursday.
Roe said its fascinating to watch festival goers, and school children throughout the rest of the year, watch the mill work and learn how it powered the local economy little more than 100 years ago.
"You'll get the kids over there and they'll be watching it work, trying to figure it out," Roe said. "They'll lean in, they'll study it and ask question after question.
"I've had teachers tell me they've never seen their kids so attentive."
And who could blame them, Roe asked before starting into the history of the mill's founding and sequential transfer of ownership over the years, illustrating his own dedication to the mill's history.
But selling flour and meal throughout the year can only get the mill so far, Roe said, noting a three-story, nearly 150-year-old working building requires a lot of maintenance and upkeep.
And while the festival turns the town of no more than 50 on its head for a week each year, Roe said it's likely the only thing that's kept the mill and Bridgeton viable.
"We simply couldn't do what we do without the festival," Roe said. "It was probably 100 percent of our income for the first 10 years. It still probably represents 60 to 70 percent."
Celia Case, co-owner of Bridgeton's historic 1878 House, said much the same.
Case's passion is for history and takes every opportunity to tell students and tourists alike about the village's 1822 Case Cabin, 1869 General Store, Crooks' Drug Store built in 1868, or any of the other historic homes and buildings.
But without the festival, and the tourism dollars it brings to the local economy, keeping up with the demands of a state historical district would be near impossible, Case said.
"We get tourism throughout the year, starting in the spring and running through the late fall. Not much in the winter as you'd need a four-wheel drive vehicle to get in and out of here when the roads get bad," Case said with a laugh.
"But its those 10 days of the festival that are our one opportunity to bring this many people here and make enough money for the rest of the year."
So if it takes 355 days of planning and 10 long days of work to keep the history of her town alive, so be it, said Case.
"Old building's take a lot of upkeep. Keeping up the roofs and the paint and keeping the bugs out of the log cabin is a lot of work," Case said. "This festival, and the people who live here year round, are what keeps this town going."
The Parke County Covered Bridge Festival wraps up Sunday.
