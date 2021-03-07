Three world-class professional bicyclists are slated to transform sections of Griffin Bike Park to an elevated skill level destination; each will create unique challenge areas in the 300-acre park, about seven miles south of Terre Haute.

Those professionals are Jeff Lenosky, Ryan Leech and Tyler McCaul.

”All of these guys are so stoked about designing this,” said Gene Griffin, who along with his wife, Donna, founded the bike park in 2016, in cooperation with Vigo County officials and numerous sponsors.

”This will provide us with quality and difficulty of trails that will attract [mountain bikers] from all over the Midwest and beyond. Those who formerly had to go to Colorado or British Columbia to find such trails will find them here in what I call Terre Dise,” meaning paradise in Terre Haute, Griffin said.

Lenosky, 49, is an American world-class professional freeride and trials mountain bicycle rider. He holds the world record for the bunny hop, a high jump event using a full-size mountain bicycle. Since 1993, Lenosky has competed in events worldwide and performed skill demonstrations.

Leech, 42, is a Canadian-born professional trials mountain bike rider. Since 1996, Leech has performed thousands of stunt shows around the world with clients such as Cirque du Soleil, IMBA [International Mountain Bicycling Association], and Crankworx. He holds certification as an Integral Master Coach, which has influenced his ability to design adult-oriented mountain bike skill curriculums.

Tyler McCaul, 31, is an American professional mountain biker known for daredevil drops and BMX-like tricks. He began his career as a downhill racer competing in world cups and world championships. In 2012, he placed first in Whip-Off World Championships and fifth in Red Bull Rampage.

In 2015, McCaul placed first in Crankworx Dual Speed and first in Crankworx Whistler Dual Speed & Style. In 2016, he placed second in the Crankworx New Zealand Whip-Offs and seventh in Red Bull Rampage.

Each of the professional riders will design unique challenge, 1-mile to 1.5-mile trails and each rider section will also contain three signature features. Additionally, each rider will give their area its own unique name, which has ties to military names, as does the entire Griffin park.

All three sections are anticipated to be completed within two years.

Lenosky’s section of the park is up first, slated for completion in July. It will be a 1.5-mile expert rating trail. For Lenosky, the signature features are wood curved walls, where a rider goes up into the curved wall and whips back down onto the trail. There will be three of these walls, Griffin said.

This section is part of a trail designed as a pumping roller coaster, taking advantage of undulating hill slopes, as much as 40 to 50 feet up and down. The key design of this trail is to create a unit style of flow where user speeds go from 30 mph down to zero and back to 30 mph every few seconds.

”The way these areas work is you get enough momentum going down to get up [the next hill] without doing much up the other side. That is the trick of it,” Griffin said. “You can’t stall going up the other side.”

Each designer will review their area and design a course based on the terrain and “opportunities he sees,” Griffin said. “Each will be different than any of the others. They will all have their own signature features that is unique to them.”

The new trails will not be for all riders, but will attract expert riders and those aspiring to that, Griffin said. It will allow the bike park to potentially hold world-class events or competitions.

Nat Lopes, owner and lead park designer for Hilride Progression Development Group LLC, designed the bike park, which in 2017 received the National Park Design of the Year award from the National Recreation and Parks Association. Lopes has been brought back, Griffin said, to coordinate work on the second phase of the park, which includes the professional bike rider designed areas, which are included in a plan to add 14.5 miles.

Griffin’s son, Blake, who owns Brother Griffin Trail Solutions, will be among those constructing new trails.

It’s part of a plan that last week was awarded a $554,241 grant from Indiana’s Next Level Trails program. The plan also will add 4.5 miles of bike trail designed to accommodate people with disabilities.

Gene Griffin said the bike park needed about $1 million to complete its second phase.

Griffin said the nonprofit Shepherds of Griffin Bike Park sought the state grant by proposing a 40% match, instead of the required 20%. The hope, Griffin said, would be it would elevate the bike park project above others, increasing its chance for funding.

Now with $417,000 of cash and in-kind contributions, combined with the $554,241 from Indiana’s Next Level Trails program, there is more than $971,000 for the bike park to complete its phase 2 project.

Additionally, part of the park’s master plan includes constructing a half-mile park-to-park access connector trail, linking the 100-acre Fowler Park to Griffin Bike Park.

The Griffin Bike Park is named in honor of Sgt. Dale R. Griffin, who grew up in Terre Haute and was an active member of the community. He was sergeant in the U.S. Army and gave his life on Oct. 27, 2009, while serving in Operation Enduring Freedom, in Afghanistan.

Get breaking news delivered to you! Sign up for our newsletters to get the latest, breaking news.

The park was founded, Griffin said, on the core values of freedom, family, friendship and community and designed as a monument to freedom to honor, empower and celebrate those who have served our country.

“We are trying to bring honor and remembrance to those who have given their lives for our freedom,” Griffin said.

Reporter Howard Greninger can be reached 812-231-4204 or howard.greninger@tribstar.com. Follow on Twitter@TribStarHoward.