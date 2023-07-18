Thanks in part to the state’s Next Level Trails grants, the Griffin Bike Park now boasts 30 miles of trails and is using its resources to attract bikers not only from the area, but from other states and countries.
“We estimate just over 50,000 visitors a year at Griffin, and it grows every year,” said Vigo County Park and Recreation Superintendent Adam Grossman. “We see so many, especially in the summer, from other states and counties. This is not rare, but daily. It is a destination.”
Five and three-quarters miles of new trail were constructed by the Shepherds of Griffin Bike Park Inc. with assistance from a 2021 $554,241 Next Level Trails grant. The three new mountain bike trails are the Buffaloes, Lake Loop and the Foxtrot trails.
The recent trail openings include a connection to camping facilities at nearby Fowler Park and 4.5 miles of adaptive mountain bike trail designed to accommodate individuals with disabilities.
Several miles of single-track mountain bike trails are available for intermediate to expert riders, as are trailhead facilities with drinking water and restrooms.
“The trails we have for people of all ability are made [and] designed for specialized bikes,” Grossman said. “These trails don’t have significant elevation change, and are wide enough to navigate easily. We have bikes at the park, and hope to increase use of this asset.”
He added that “The NLT [Next Level Trails] impact proved to be of the utmost value, especially since our county ranks so low in Indiana in health and wellness.”
“With the support of Next Level Trails and a range of local partners, Hoosiers have lots of options as they’re considering new places to make connections — both with communities and with nature,” said Indiana Department of Natural Resources Director Dan Bortner.
“These new trails at Griffin Bike Park are a great destination for outdoor recreation, giving mountain bikers of all abilities a vast new place to explore.”
The park is named in honor of Sgt. Dale R. Griffin, who grew up in Terre Haute and was an active member of the community. Dale Griffin became a sergeant in the U.S. Army and gave his life on October 27, 2009, while serving in Operation Enduring Freedom, in Afghanistan.
“What a privilege it’s been to see so many give so much to turn a family’s loss into a state’s legacy,” said Gene Griffin, Dale’s father and chairman of the Friends of Griffin Bike Park.
“Our vision, from the start, has been to grow to be a world class venue where our next level would be that our park would be considered a memorial park,” Gene Griffin said.
Project partners include Union Health, MacAllister Machinery, NIPSCO and Sunrise Coal.
The state says Next Level Trails will invest $180 million – the largest infusion of State trail funding in Indiana history – toward the development of regionally and locally significant trails throughout Indiana.
As part of Gov. Eric Holcomb’s broader Next Level Connections infrastructure program, Next Level Trails is designed to incentivize collaborative efforts to accelerate trail connections. The Department of Natural Resources administers the program.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.