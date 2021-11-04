Vigo County park officials and volunteers on Thursday marked the start of three new trails coming to Griffin Bike Park.
The first is a half mile “Heroes Trail” that will connect Fowler Park and the adjacent bike park. This trail, which is nearly completed, is being constructed by Brother Griffin Trails Solutions LLC, Terre Haute.
Unique signs will be erected for that trail, with the outline of the two parks’ namesake soldiers: Dale R. Griffin and Eugene R. Fowler.
Griffin Bike Park is named in honor of U.S. Army Sgt. Dale R. Griffin, who was killed on Oct. 27, 2009, while serving in Operation Enduring Freedom in Afghanistan.
Fowler Park was named after Capt. Eugene R. Fowler, who in 1965, became the first Vigo County resident killed in the Vietnam War.
“Connecting these two parks is really important,” said Adam Grossman, superintendent of Vigo County Parks and Recreation Department. “We needed an entrance and exit for a long time. The sacrifices that have been made and remembrance for these parks is important, so there will be [unique] signage as people enter these parks. I think that will be an important piece of when you come in and out of these parks as a moment of remembrance of these parks.”
Two other new trails to be built and opened in May, 2022 are:
• Fubar Trail — a 1 1/2-mile trail designed as a low speed highly technical trail. This is being constructed by Cheapscapes Landscape Co., Brazil.
• Recon Trail — a 2-mile trail designed to include technical freestyle features with drops, road gaps and ladder bridges. This is being constructed by Trail Heads, Boonville.
Tyler McCaul, 32, a professional mountain biker from southern Utah who last month captured fifth place in the Red Bull Rampage 2021, is designing the 2-mile Recon Trail.
“This is my first time to Griffin Bike Park and first time to Indiana,” McCaul said. “I am honored to be out here building a signature trail and kind of putting my flavor on things and making some fun stuff for the local kids to ride and things that can learn and progress on is an honor for sure.
“I knew there was not a ton of elevation here at Griffin Bike Park, but the way that they use the topography and get you around, it is really fun. It is basically flow trails with not a ton of elevation but a lot of really, really fun sections and best possible trails for a place like this,” he said.
“The cool thing about Griffin Bike Park is this used to be a coal mine ... and is like built up terrain that now 50 years later, or how ever long it has been since they mined it, is natural terrain,” he said.
“You get to use the hills from when they did the mining, which is a pretty cool, unique thing,” McCaul said. “This place is great because there is something for all skill levels for kids to get out and try ... to get into mountain biking, get introduced to it and then progress into a trail like the one we are building,” McCaul said.
“You can start small and work your way up,” he said of the bike park.
McCaul’s design vision for the Recon Trail starts out “with two pretty fun ridges with some little jumps and then on the way back up to the third ridge, you peel off left into a big, nice step up kinda trick jump and we are gonna make it loop so that kids can just practice and ride that and learn tricks and do no footers and all that fun stuff.
“Then some mellow climbs to get back up, then some more fun ridges and jumps and berms. I have some cool ideas that I am hoping we can pull off and be something unique to the bike park,” McCaul said. “Our trail will be a little advanced. ... There will be some jumps, and if you have the speed and the skill level, you can gap across it or you can roll through and feel it out and maybe on the next lap you can jump it,” McCaul said.
“So it will be advanced, but something that anybody could ride and feel out and work their way up toward,” he said.
McCaul said Griffin Bike Park is the first bike park in which he is designing an entire trail, instead of just sections of a trail.
“It is something that I don’t take lightly. I want to make sure it flows right and that the jumps are clearable so we are talking a lot about angles to make sure it is good,” he said.
“I am using learning experience from all the jumps that I have built over the years. This is the first time I can, in a sense, just point fingers at what my dream-builds would be and see if these guys can pull it off,” McCaul said.
Rich Moore, Griffin Bike Park manager, said that while Recon and Fubar trails will likely be completed in March, they will not be open to the public until May, 2022. Moore said he wants to use test riders on the trail to ensure all functions well, drainage works and no adjustments are needed prior to opening to the public.
Another professional biker, Ryan Leech, a Canadian-born professional trials mountain bike rider, is designing the 1 1/2 mile Fubar Trail, with extended ladders and a 1,000-foot log ride integrated into a rolling terrain. It is designed as a low-speed, highly technical trail, Moore said.
“Most places don’t even get a chance to even call these guys and find out who they are,” Moore said. “But we have connections from our park designer, Nat Lopes, who knows these guys personally, so we are very, very, fortunate to be able to get them out here to design fun features,” Moore said.
Lopes, owner and lead park designer of California-based Hilride Progression Development Group LLC, designed the Griffin Bike Park, which in 2017 received the National Park Design of the Year award from the National Recreation and Parks Association.
Construction of the trails is funded through a $554,241 grant from the Indiana Next Level trails program, obtained through the nonprofit Shepherds of Griffin Bike Park, Moore said.
Moore said the bike park “is averaging 40,000 to 50,000 people a year out here. We keep our car counters up to date,” he said. “We are continuing to build the trails and add more fun features that will bring even more people out. At the same time, we are also keeping our other stuff up, so the easier stuff is still fun to ride,” he said.
“We have a little bit of something for everybody,” Moore said. “I host 30 events a year out here, between cross country races, dual slalom races, and pump track races. We are bringing back an Enduro race and we are looking to join USA Cycling to bring in the state championship here in 2022, if we can get a date,” Moore said, which would be held in late July or early August.
