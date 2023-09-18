Greg Goode announced Monday morning he will seek to succeed Sen. Jon Ford in his Indiana Senate District 38 seat.
"While Senator Ford is truly irreplaceable, I believe Vigo, Clay and Sullivan counties deserve a public servant who will sustain his approach to governance and public service," Goode said in a news release.
Ford announced last week he’ll resign his seat effective Oct. 16 to “pursue new professional endeavors.”
Goode serves as state director for United States Sen. Todd Young (R-IN), a position he has held since January, 2023. Prior, he was executive director of Government Relations and University Communication for Indiana State University. During his tenure at ISU, Goode oversaw the University’s policy and funding initiatives at the local, state and federal levels. He was the liaison to the Indiana General Assembly, the Governor’s Office, and the Commission for Higher Education as well as other state agencies.
Since 2015 with his efforts to help form the Wabash River Regional Development Authority, Goode has been working with the Indiana Economic Development Corp. and local leaders on the implementation of the READI grant — a major regional economic development funding initiative. Goode serves as the president of the RDA.
Goode has a history of direct involvement in higher education, workforce, healthcare and transportation public policy issues having worked in Washington, D.C., for two members of the U.S. House of Representatives. He is the former Public Policy Chair of the national Integrative Healthcare Policy Consortium and served as a governor-appointees to the Midwest Higher Education Compact and the Western Indiana Regional Works Council. Goode earned two degrees from Indiana State University including a bachelor's in Political Science and master's in History.
