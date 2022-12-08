Gregory Goode, executive director of government relations and university communication at Indiana State University, is leaving the university to serve as state director for U.S. Sen. Todd Young (R-Ind).
Goode's last day at ISU is Jan. 6, according to ISU Today.
For nearly 17 years over separate stints of service, Goode, 49, has served as the university's liaison to the Indiana General Assembly, governor's office and Commission for Higher Education as well as the United States Congress and local governments.
"Greg has worked tirelessly to advance Indiana State University," said ISU President Deborah Curtis. "We thank him for his service, and while we will miss him here, we know he will continue to support ISU. We wish him the very best as he takes on his new leadership responsibilities with Senator Young's office."
Said Sen. Young: "I am extremely excited to welcome Greg Goode to our team as state director. Greg is a proven leader who is passionate about public service and improving Indiana's communities. His talent and wealth of experience will help our office better serve and represent all Hoosiers, and I look forward to partnering with him."
A long-time champion of lifelong learning, Goode's work at ISU has resulted in over $140 million in external funding for campus construction projects, student success initiatives, and the creation and sustainment of the Indiana Principal Leadership Institute.
Goode earned two degrees from ISU: a bachelor's degree in political science and a master's degree in history.
"I love Indiana State University and am proud to be able to work with wonderful colleagues in carrying out our distinctive mission in the state of Indiana," Goode said. "There are very, very few opportunities that would take me away from ISU. To work in state-wide public service and for Sen. Todd Young, one of our country's greatest leaders, is one of those rare opportunities. It will be an honor to work for him and with his great team. In the meantime, I will always be supportive of my alma mater."
Goode has a lengthy history of direct involvement in higher education, economic development, healthcare, and transportation issues, having worked in Washington, D.C. for two members of the United States House of Representatives.
He is a former governor-appointee to the Midwest Higher Education Compact.
In the interim, lawyer and experienced public affairs officer Susan Brock Williams will step into the role of assistant to the president for state government relations at ISU. She will begin on Jan. 3.
Williams has over 28 years of experience in state government relations. For 19 years prior to her retirement in June 2021, she served as director of government relations for her alma mater, Purdue University, representing the institution before the Indiana General Assembly and state government.
She received a bachelor's in political science from Purdue University in 1990 and her law degree from Indiana University's Robert H. McKinney School of Law in 1994.
