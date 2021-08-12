Though he wasn't looking to become a theater owner, Terre Haute businessman Greg Gibson now owns the historic Indiana Theatre.
Gibson bought the theater earlier this month for $212,599, redeeming a tax certificate from Vigo County. His purchase also brought up to date the back property taxes on the theater.
"I looked at the purchase of the theater as an opportunity to keep this historic building in the hands of someone in tune with the best interests of the community," Gibson said Thursday afternoon.
Early this year, the 99-year-old building had been purchased by another group for $120,002 through a Vigo County tax certificate sale, county Auditor Jim Bramble explained Thursday. By purchasing that county tax lien on the property, those buyers were required to contact any parties with a financial interest in the theater, giving those parties a chance to buy it, Bramble said.
That process led Gibson to decide to buy the theater. In doing so, the county repaid the prospective buyers their $120,002 and $6,305 in spring taxes they'd paid, Bramble said.
"I was concerned about the possible intentions of the buyers," Gibson said. "I have certainly taken an interest in the welfare and the progressing development of downtown Terre Haute."
A representative of the group that previously owned the Indiana earlier this decade signed the property over to Gibson. Gibson then paid the $212,599 to redeem the tax certificate from the county. That purchase price covered $157,679 in back taxes left from the theater's previous ownership.
Gibson has numerous business ventures downtown and elsewhere in the community, as well as philanthropic ventures.
"Downtown is continuing to grow and develop, and it's becoming increasingly more important to continue this progress by ensuring that our buildings and businesses align with the city's tourism initiatives," Gibson said. "Although I have no immediate plans for the theater, I hope to make sure that it can compliment these efforts."
The Indiana Theatre, designed by noted architect John Eberson, opened Jan. 28, 1922. Its construction cost $1 million. A restoration project in 2013 added to the 1,300-seat theater's flexibility as an events center for live entertainment, performing arts, cinema, weddings and community gatherings.
Mark Bennett can be reached at 812-231-4377 or mark.bennett@tribstar.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.