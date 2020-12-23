A Bloomington man was arrested after his father was shot in Greene County on Tuesday, according to Indiana State Police.
Steven Taylor II, 21, faces charges of battery with a deadly weapon, aggravated batter and residential, ISP said in a news release. He is held in Greene County Jail without bond.
About noon, ISP said, a shooting was reported at 3775 N. Ivan Court in Solsberry in rural eastern Greene County.
When officers arrived, they discovered that Steven Taylor, father of Steven Taylor II, had been shot, ISP said. Steven Taylor was transported to a local hospital.
State police said Steven Taylor II had fled and was located in the 4000 block of North Legion Road in Greene County, where he was taken into custody by ISP South SWAT troopers without further incident.
ISP is investigating the shooting with the assistance of the Greene County Sheriff’s Department.
