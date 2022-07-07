The Greene County Sheriff's Department is seeking the public's help in locating a missing 12-year-old girl.
Jenny Chaney left her home in Lyons about 4:30 p.m. Thursday and is thought to be trying to walk to Clay County.
Jenny has light brown, straight hair of medium length. She was last seen wearing a black tie dye tank top and black and orange leggings.
Sgt. Jordan Allor is the investigating officer. The Green County Sheriff's Department is at 812-384-4411.
