Greene County authorities are warning the public of a telephone scam making the rounds.
The sheriff's department says a caller contacts residents and falsely informs them they've missed court dates. When the resident disputes the missed court date, the caller asks for personal, identifying information such as birth date, Social Security number, etc.
Police advise do not give out such information over the telephone. Also, the county court system does not contact people by telephone regarding missed dates.
The calls have been particularly prevalent in the Linton, Lyons and Salsberry area.
