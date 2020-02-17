The Greene County Sheriff's Department is warning the public of scam calls about warrants and demands for DNA samples.
A male identifying himself as Lt. Wade has called multiple people to tell them to turn themselves in on warrants and to go to the sheriff's department for DNA samples.
The caller ID shows an 812 area code phonenumber, but calls could be received from different numbers.
The sheriff's department does not call anyone to tell them they have a warrant. Anyone who receives a similar call can report the information to the sheriff's department at 812-384-4411, option 1.
