Michelle Sears, 40, has been reported missing from Greene County. Anyone with information is asked to call the sheriff's department at 812-384-4411.

The Greene County Sheriff's Department seeks the public's help with a missing person case.

Michelle Sears, 40, was reported missing by family members. She was last seen at a residence on County Road 1735 West near Linton on Friday, April 21.

Sears stated she was going mushroom hunting with her ex-husband, Rodger Sears. They were thought to be in a gray 2015 Toyota Prius, license plate number XOI617.

Anyone with information on the location of Michelle Sears or Rodger Sears is asked to call the sheriff's department at 812-384-4411.

