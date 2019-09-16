The Greene County Sheriff's Department is asking the public's help locating a missing teen.
Haley Leann Caldwell, 16, was last seen at her residence in Solsberry about 10:30 p.m. on Friday. She was wearing a red tank top and blue basketball shorts.
Haley is a white female about 5 feet, 6 inches tall and weights about 165 to 170 pounds. She has blonde hair and blue eyes and a brown birthmark on her left forearm. She has a small hoop earring in her left ear cartilage.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the sheriff's department at 812-384-4411, option 1.
