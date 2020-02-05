Police are seeking a man in connection with an armed robbery Tuesday at the Country Porch on Indiana 54 east of Linton.
The Greene County Sheriff's Department said the suspect is in his early 50s to early 60s with thinning white hair and a white mustache. He was wearing a gray sweatshirt, blue jeans and sunglasses.
About 7:12 p.m. Tuesday, the man entered the store, brandished a firearm, demanded money and left with an unknown amount of cash. He left westbound toward Linton driving a 2010 to 2017 Chevrolet Equinox.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the sheriff's department at 812-384-4411.
