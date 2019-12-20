Two teens have been reported missing from the Bloomfield area by the Greene County Sheriff's Department.
Jailye "Brooke" Elliott, 14, and Sydeney Darlene McNeal, 15, were last seen on Thursday, and are believed to be together, possibly enroute to the Bloomington area, police said.
Elliott was last seen at her home on Indiana 45 in Bloomfield. She was wearing a gray Under Armour hooded sweatshirt with a reddish orange logo, black sweatpants and had a black drawstring Nike bag. Elliott is about 5-feet, 3-inches tall, weighs 120 to 130 pounds, and has blond hair and blue eyes.
McNeal was last seen at her home on Old Clifty Road. It is unknown what she was wearing. McNeal is about 5-feet, 8-inches tall, weighs 110 pounds, and has brown eyes and short green hair.
Anyone with information about the teens is asked to call the sherrif's department at 812-384-4411.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.