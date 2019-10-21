A Greene County man last seen Oct. 11 has been declared a missing person.
Danny Carpenter, 62, of Solsbury was last seen at his residence on Marcy Hollow Road, Greene County Sheriff's Department said Monday.
Carpenter missed work for one week and an employee tried to check on him multiple times at his home, but neither Carpenter nor his vehicle were at the residence.
Police said Carpenter was possibly driving his white 2012 Ford F250 with Indiana plate TK281NPC.
Carpenter is described as 6-feet tall weighing 290 pounds, balding with a white beard. He frequently goes tot he west side of Bloomington. Hill cell phone was pinged in western Monroe County, but is no longer on.
Anyone with information about Carpenter is asked to call the Greene County Sheriff's Department at 812-384-4411.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.