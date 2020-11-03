Indiana conservation officers have arrested a Greene County man they say bought timber without a license from multiple Lawrence and Greene County landowners between 2016 and 2019.
Many of the landowners failed to receive payment for their timber, Indiana Department of Natural Resources law enforcement Capt. Jet Quillen said in a news release.
Alfred Barnes, 65, of Switz City, was arrested Oct. 22 after conservation officers served search and arrests warrants at his Greene County business.
Barnes has been charged in Lawrence County with corrupt business influence, two counts of theft, unlicensed timber buyer with a prior conviction and in Greene County with seven counts of buying timber without a license with a prior conviction.
Conservation officers began their investigation in 2016 after receiving information that Barnes illegally bought timber without a license from at least seven Greene County landowners.
In January of 2020, conservation officers investigated complaints in Lawrence County and discovered several landowners had also sold timber to Barnes and that some of the landowners failed to receive payment.
Police said Barnes was taken into custody without incident and booked into the Greene County Jail.
Orders for forfeiture of equipment and vehicles were also granted in relation to the Lawrence County-based investigation.
